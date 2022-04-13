Special Weather Statement issued April 13 at 5:33PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 530 PM MDT, an area of heavy snow was located along a line

extending from 15 miles west of Aberdeen to near American Falls to

near Rockland to near Malta. Movement was east at 20 mph.

A line of snow showers and some associated dense fog has moved

through the town of Burley, producing very low visibility in snow

showers and fog. This area is moving eastward, and should start

moving into the Pocatello area by around 600 pm, with its effects

lasting about half an hour to an hour. This line will continue

eastward, affecting McCammon and Pebble Creek area by 700 pm.

Locations impacted include…

Pocatello, American Falls, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Malta,

American Falls Reservoir, Neeley, Chubbuck, Aberdeen, Inkom, Downey,

Arimo, Rockland, Holbrook Summit, Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge,

Pocatello Airport, Fort Hall Bannock Peak, Portneuf Gap, Virginia and

Juniper.

The snow can accumulate at a rate of one half inch per hour. Be

prepared for hazardous driving conditions. Consider delaying travel

if you will be going through this area of heavy snow.

Visibilities are below one quarter of a mile in this area of snow

and fog. If you are driving, slow down and be on alert for other

motorists. Low visibility shortens the amount of time you have to

react to situations.

Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be

prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra

time when traveling.