Special Weather Statement issued April 13 at 8:54PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 850 PM MDT, an area of snow was located along a line extending
from 6 miles west of Northwest Inl to 7 miles east of Atomic City to
14 miles south of Southwest Inl. Movement was east at 45 mph.
Travelers out tonight in the northern Snake River plain can expect
heavy but brief snow showers that can suddenly reduce visibility to
near zero. This includes portions of Interstate 15, U S Routes 20
and 26.
Locations impacted include…
Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Rigby, Swan Valley, Ririe Reservoir, Terreton,
Lorenzo, Goshen, Ammon, Shelley, Victor, Iona, Sugar City, Ucon,
Menan, Teton, Ririe, Roberts, Firth and Lewisville.
The snow can accumulate at a rate of one inch per hour or more in
this area of heavy snow. Be prepared for hazardous driving
conditions. Consider delaying travel if you will be going through
this area of heavy snow.
Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be
prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra
time when traveling.
Comments