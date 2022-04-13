Special Weather Statement issued April 13 at 8:54PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 850 PM MDT, an area of snow was located along a line extending

from 6 miles west of Northwest Inl to 7 miles east of Atomic City to

14 miles south of Southwest Inl. Movement was east at 45 mph.

Travelers out tonight in the northern Snake River plain can expect

heavy but brief snow showers that can suddenly reduce visibility to

near zero. This includes portions of Interstate 15, U S Routes 20

and 26.

Locations impacted include…

Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Rigby, Swan Valley, Ririe Reservoir, Terreton,

Lorenzo, Goshen, Ammon, Shelley, Victor, Iona, Sugar City, Ucon,

Menan, Teton, Ririe, Roberts, Firth and Lewisville.

The snow can accumulate at a rate of one inch per hour or more in

this area of heavy snow. Be prepared for hazardous driving

conditions. Consider delaying travel if you will be going through

this area of heavy snow.

Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be

prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra

time when traveling.