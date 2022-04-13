Special Weather Statement issued April 13 at 8:57PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 855 PM MDT, an area of snow was located along a line extending
from 7 miles northwest of Dubois to 6 miles southwest of Idmon to 9
miles northwest of Ashton Reservoir to near Drummond.
Movement was northeast at 15 mph.
Locations impacted include…
Ashton, Idmon, Marysville, Spencer, Drummond, Island Park Village,
Shotgun Village, Ponds Lodge, Macks Inn, Kilgore, Last Chance, Island
Park Reservoir, Ashton Reservoir, Warm River, Small, Sheridan
Reservoir, Harriman State Park, Ashton Hill, Mesa Falls State Park
and Big Springs.
The snow can accumulate at a rate of one half inch per hour or more
in this area of snow. Visibility can suddenly lower to near zero
when entering the area. Be prepared for hazardous driving
conditions. Consider delaying travel if you will be going through
this area of heavy snow.
If you are driving, slow down and be on alert for other motorists.
Low visibility shortens the amount of time you have to react to
situations.
Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be
prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra
time when traveling.
