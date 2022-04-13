Special Weather Statement issued April 13 at 8:57PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 855 PM MDT, an area of snow was located along a line extending

from 7 miles northwest of Dubois to 6 miles southwest of Idmon to 9

miles northwest of Ashton Reservoir to near Drummond.

Movement was northeast at 15 mph.

Locations impacted include…

Ashton, Idmon, Marysville, Spencer, Drummond, Island Park Village,

Shotgun Village, Ponds Lodge, Macks Inn, Kilgore, Last Chance, Island

Park Reservoir, Ashton Reservoir, Warm River, Small, Sheridan

Reservoir, Harriman State Park, Ashton Hill, Mesa Falls State Park

and Big Springs.

The snow can accumulate at a rate of one half inch per hour or more

in this area of snow. Visibility can suddenly lower to near zero

when entering the area. Be prepared for hazardous driving

conditions. Consider delaying travel if you will be going through

this area of heavy snow.

If you are driving, slow down and be on alert for other motorists.

Low visibility shortens the amount of time you have to react to

situations.

Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be

prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra

time when traveling.