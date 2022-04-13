Special Weather Statement issued April 13 at 9:46PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 941 PM MDT, an area of heavy snow was located along a line

extending from near Elba to 9 miles northeast of Malta to 7 miles

west of Neeley. Movement was east at 30 mph.

This area should have heavy but brief snow showers reducing

visibility suddenly to near zero. Interstate 84 from north of

Snowville, Utah to the Snake River will be affected during the next

45 minutes, until 10 pm. This area will get to the Interstate 15

corridor starting around midnight.

Locations impacted include…

Pocatello, American Falls, Soda Springs, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs,

Malta, Blackfoot Reservoir, Wayan, Swanlake, Neeley, Chesterfield

Reservoir, American Falls Reservoir, Chubbuck, Grace, Inkom, Downey,

Arimo, Rockland, Thatcher and Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge.

The snow can accumulate at a rate of one half inch per hour or more

in this area of snow. Be prepared for hazardous driving conditions.

Consider delaying travel if you will be going through this area of

snow.

Visibilities are expected to be one quarter of a mile in this area

of snow. If you are driving, slow down and be on alert for other

motorists. Low visibility shortens the amount of time you have to

react to situations.

Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be

prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra

time when traveling.