Winter Weather Advisory issued April 13 at 1:10PM MDT until April 15 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches

are expected, with locally higher amounts possible across Star

Valley and around Bondurant. Winds are likely to gust between

30 to 40 mph at times, especially across southern Lincoln

County.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole, Star Valley, Upper Green River Basin

Foothills, and South Lincoln County.

* WHEN…From 6 AM Thursday to 6 AM MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact travel.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.