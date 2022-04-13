Winter Weather Advisory issued April 13 at 1:10PM MDT until April 15 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches
are expected, with locally higher amounts possible across Star
Valley and around Bondurant. Winds are likely to gust between
30 to 40 mph at times, especially across southern Lincoln
County.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole, Star Valley, Upper Green River Basin
Foothills, and South Lincoln County.
* WHEN…From 6 AM Thursday to 6 AM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact travel.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
