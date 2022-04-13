Winter Weather Advisory issued April 13 at 2:27PM MDT until April 15 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches,
except 5 to 10 inches on ridge tops and elevations above
passes.
* WHERE…The Blackfoot Mountains, Big Holes, Bear River Range and
Caribou Range including the cities of Emigration Summit, Grace,
Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, and Victor.
* WHEN…From 6 AM Thursday to 6 AM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
