Special Weather Statement issued April 14 at 6:14PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 613 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm near Cold
Water Rest Area, or 15 miles southwest of Neeley, moving east at 30
mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
McCammon, Downey, Arimo, Rockland, Cold Water Rest Area, Fort Hall
Bannock Peak, Virginia, Pauline, Massacre Rocks, Mink Creek Pass,
Hawkins Reservoir, Daniels Reservoir, Arbon and Malad Pass.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
