Special Weather Statement issued April 14 at 6:14PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 613 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm near Cold

Water Rest Area, or 15 miles southwest of Neeley, moving east at 30

mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

McCammon, Downey, Arimo, Rockland, Cold Water Rest Area, Fort Hall

Bannock Peak, Virginia, Pauline, Massacre Rocks, Mink Creek Pass,

Hawkins Reservoir, Daniels Reservoir, Arbon and Malad Pass.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.