Special Weather Statement issued April 14 at 9:42PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
Satellite imagery, combined with weather station reports from
around the Snake River plain and eastern Magic Valley, indicate
that areas of fog are developing as the rain and snow ends and
skies partially clear. This could lead to migrating areas of fog
with some dense patches possible for the rest of the night and
into Friday morning.
Motorists expecting to travel tonight or Friday morning should be
aware of the hazards of travel in fog. Keep your car’s headlights
on low beam and use the more appropriate fog lights if your
vehicle comes equipped. Keep speeds low so that you are prepared
for sudden changes in visibility. Your reaction time to road
hazards is also slower.
