Special Weather Statement issued April 14 at 9:42PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Satellite imagery, combined with weather station reports from

around the Snake River plain and eastern Magic Valley, indicate

that areas of fog are developing as the rain and snow ends and

skies partially clear. This could lead to migrating areas of fog

with some dense patches possible for the rest of the night and

into Friday morning.

Motorists expecting to travel tonight or Friday morning should be

aware of the hazards of travel in fog. Keep your car’s headlights

on low beam and use the more appropriate fog lights if your

vehicle comes equipped. Keep speeds low so that you are prepared

for sudden changes in visibility. Your reaction time to road

hazards is also slower.