Winter Weather Advisory issued April 14 at 2:16PM MDT until April 15 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 inches,

except 4 to 6 inches on ridge tops and elevations above passes.

* WHERE…The Blackfoot Mountains, Big Holes, Bear River Range and

Caribou Range and the Marsh and Arbon Highlands. This includes

the cities of Emigration Summit, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry,

Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor, Inkom, McCammon and Lava Hot

Springs.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.