Winter Weather Advisory issued April 14 at 2:24PM MDT until April 15 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow continues overnight, with the heaviest snow falling

Thursday evening. Additional accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.

West wind 20 to 30 mph with occasional gusts to 40 mph.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains, western Wind River

Mountains, and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Through 6 AM MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel over the mountain passes may be impacted by the

combination of snow, cold, and wind. Patchy blowing snow could

significantly reduce visibility, particularly over South Pass.

The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero may cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.