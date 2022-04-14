Winter Weather Advisory issued April 14 at 2:24PM MDT until April 15 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow continues overnight. Little snow accumulation

during the daytime hours, but another 1 to 2 inches of snow

falls Thursday evening. West wind gusting 30 to 40 mph at times

across southern Lincoln County.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole, Star Valley, Upper Green River Basin

Foothills, and South Lincoln County.

* WHEN…Through 6 AM MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…The combination of snow, cold temperatures, and a

gusty wind could impact travel.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.