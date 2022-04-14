Winter Weather Advisory issued April 14 at 2:24PM MDT until April 15 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow continues overnight. Little snow accumulation
during the daytime hours, but another 1 to 2 inches of snow
falls Thursday evening. West wind gusting 30 to 40 mph at times
across southern Lincoln County.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole, Star Valley, Upper Green River Basin
Foothills, and South Lincoln County.
* WHEN…Through 6 AM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…The combination of snow, cold temperatures, and a
gusty wind could impact travel.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.