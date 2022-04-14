Winter Weather Advisory issued April 14 at 3:16AM MDT until April 15 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10
inches. Locally higher amounts are possible in the Salt River
Range and on the west side of the Wind River Mountains. Wind
gusting as high as 40 mph. South Pass is likely to experience
reduced visibilities with heavy blowing snow and gusts 40 to 50
mph.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains, western Wind River
Mountains, and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Through 6 AM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact travel. The cold wind chills as low as
20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 30 minutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.