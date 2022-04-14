Winter Weather Advisory issued April 14 at 3:16AM MDT until April 15 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10

inches. Locally higher amounts are possible in the Salt River

Range and on the west side of the Wind River Mountains. Wind

gusting as high as 40 mph. South Pass is likely to experience

reduced visibilities with heavy blowing snow and gusts 40 to 50

mph.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains, western Wind River

Mountains, and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Through 6 AM MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times. Patchy blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact travel. The cold wind chills as low as

20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as

little as 30 minutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.