Winter Weather Advisory issued April 14 at 3:16AM MDT until April 15 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches

are expected, with locally higher amounts possible across Star

Valley and around Bondurant. Wind gusting to 30 to 40 mph at

times, especially across southern Lincoln County.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole, Star Valley, Upper Green River Basin

Foothills, and South Lincoln County.

* WHEN…Through 6 AM MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact travel.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.