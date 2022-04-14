Winter Weather Advisory issued April 14 at 3:16AM MDT until April 15 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches
are expected, with locally higher amounts possible across Star
Valley and around Bondurant. Wind gusting to 30 to 40 mph at
times, especially across southern Lincoln County.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole, Star Valley, Upper Green River Basin
Foothills, and South Lincoln County.
* WHEN…Through 6 AM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact travel.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.