Winter Weather Advisory issued April 14 at 4:11AM MDT until April 15 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches, except 4 to 7 inches on ridge tops and elevations
above passes.
* WHERE…Inkom, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs.
* WHEN…From 6 AM Today to 6 AM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
