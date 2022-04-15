Special Weather Statement issued April 15 at 4:13PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Strong winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to near 40 mph are

currently occurring in the upper Snake River plain and the Arco

Desert and Mud Lake areas.

Besides the strong wind hazards such as driving in a cross wind

making your vehicle more difficult to control, there are areas of

blowing dust where visibility can lower suddenly when entering an

area of blowing dust.

The strong wind should subside by 800 PM tonight.