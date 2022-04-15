Special Weather Statement issued April 15 at 4:16PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
CCA
Strong winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to near 40
mph are currently occurring in the upper Snake River plain and the
Arco Desert and Mud Lake areas.
Besides the strong wind hazards such as driving in a cross wind
making your vehicle more difficult to control, there are areas of
blowing dust where visibility can lower suddenly when entering an
area of blowing dust.
The strong wind should subside by 800 PM tonight.
