Special Weather Statement issued April 16 at 2:43PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 239 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a developing line of

showers and thunderstorms from the south end of Craters of the Moon

to Coldwater, moving northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated and mesonet observations.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

American Falls, Neeley, American Falls Reservoir, Chubbuck,

Aberdeen, Springfield, Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge, Pingree,

Pocatello Airport, Sterling and Massacre Rocks.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

If on or near American Falls Reservoir, get out of the water and

move indoors or inside a vehicle. Move to safe shelter now! Do not

be caught on the water.