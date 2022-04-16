Special Weather Statement issued April 16 at 4:51PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Snow showers. Isolated thunderstorms. Accumulations of 2

to 6 inches with locally higher amounts in the highest

elevations.

* WHERE…Most of the western mountains, including Teton Pass,

Togwotee Pass, and South Pass.

* WHEN…Heaviest snow showers are expected until late evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Exercise caution when driving, as

visibility will drop quickly. Road conditions may become slick

in spots over mountain passes.