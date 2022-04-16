Special Weather Statement issued April 16 at 4:51PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Snow showers. Isolated thunderstorms. Accumulations of 2
to 6 inches with locally higher amounts in the highest
elevations.
* WHERE…Most of the western mountains, including Teton Pass,
Togwotee Pass, and South Pass.
* WHEN…Heaviest snow showers are expected until late evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Exercise caution when driving, as
visibility will drop quickly. Road conditions may become slick
in spots over mountain passes.
Comments