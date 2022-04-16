Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued April 16 at 4:51PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Snow showers. Isolated thunderstorms until 8 PM. Local
Accumulations of 1 to 2 inches.

* WHERE…The Jackson and Star Valleys as well as the Upper Green
River Basin Foothills.

* WHEN…Heaviest snow showers are expected until late evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Exercise caution when driving, as
visibility will drop quickly. Road conditions may become slick
in spots after sunset.

