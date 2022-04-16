Special Weather Statement issued April 16 at 6:34AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Snow showers. Accumulations of 2 to 6 inches with locally
higher amounts in the highest elevations.
* WHERE…Most of the western mountains, including Teton, Togwotee
and South passes.
* WHEN…Through this evening. The steadiest and heaviest snow is
expected this evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Exercise caution when driving, as
visibility could drop quickly with snow covered roads and
blowing and drifting snow. Road conditions will be the worst
before 9 am and after sunset tonight.
Comments