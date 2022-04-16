Special Weather Statement issued April 16 at 6:34AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Snow showers. Accumulations of 2 to 6 inches with locally

higher amounts in the highest elevations.

* WHERE…Most of the western mountains, including Teton, Togwotee

and South passes.

* WHEN…Through this evening. The steadiest and heaviest snow is

expected this evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Exercise caution when driving, as

visibility could drop quickly with snow covered roads and

blowing and drifting snow. Road conditions will be the worst

before 9 am and after sunset tonight.