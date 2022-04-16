Special Weather Statement issued April 16 at 6:34AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Snow showers. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

* WHERE…The Jackson and Star Valleys as well as the Upper Green

River Basin Foothills.

* WHEN…Through this evening. The steadiest and heaviest snow is

expected this evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Exercise caution when driving, as

visibility could drop quickly with slick and snow covered roads.

Road conditions will be the worst before 9 am and after sunset

tonight.