Special Weather Statement issued April 16 at 6:34AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Snow showers. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE…The Jackson and Star Valleys as well as the Upper Green
River Basin Foothills.
* WHEN…Through this evening. The steadiest and heaviest snow is
expected this evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Exercise caution when driving, as
visibility could drop quickly with slick and snow covered roads.
Road conditions will be the worst before 9 am and after sunset
tonight.
Comments