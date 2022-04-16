Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Published 6:34 AM

Special Weather Statement issued April 16 at 6:34AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Snow showers. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

* WHERE…The Jackson and Star Valleys as well as the Upper Green
River Basin Foothills.

* WHEN…Through this evening. The steadiest and heaviest snow is
expected this evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Exercise caution when driving, as
visibility could drop quickly with slick and snow covered roads.
Road conditions will be the worst before 9 am and after sunset
tonight.

Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content