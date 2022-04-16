Wind Advisory issued April 16 at 6:43PM MDT until April 16 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE…The Arco Desert including INL, Mud Lake, Craters of the
Moon.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
