Lake Wind Advisory issued April 18 at 1:15PM MDT until April 19 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected. Higher gusts are possible with passing showers.
* WHERE…American Falls Reservoir.
* WHEN…From 8 AM to 8 PM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will
create hazardous conditions for small craft.
Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.
