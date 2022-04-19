Lake Wind Advisory issued April 19 at 2:58AM MDT until April 19 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

expected. Higher gusts are possible with passing showers.

* WHERE…American Falls Reservoir.

* WHEN…From 8 AM this morning to 8 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will

create hazardous conditions for small craft.

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds

and rough waves can overturn small craft.