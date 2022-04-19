Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued April 19 at 9:10AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Snow showers. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches across lower
elevations and 4 to 6 inches in the higher elevations. Higher
amounts possible across the mountains of western Yellowstone.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Through this evening. The heaviest snowfall is expected
between noon and 6 PM.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Exercise caution when driving, as
visibility could drop quickly with slick and snow covered roads.

