Winter Weather Advisory issued April 21 at 8:59PM MDT until April 23 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected above 6500 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 3 to 8 inches, with the highest elevations seeing 8 to 12

inches. Wind gusts of 25 to 40 mph are possible.

* WHERE…Monida Pass…Pine Creek Pass…Targhee Pass…

Raynolds Pass and other locations above 6000 feet in the Big

Holes… Island Park area…Clark County and the Lost River

Range.

* WHEN…Until midnight MDT Friday night.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Localized blowing snow is possible at

highest elevations. Snow levels may drop for a short period to

around 5500 to 6000 feet for a quick shot of wet and slushy

snow where snowfall is heaviest.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.