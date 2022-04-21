Winter Weather Advisory issued April 21 at 8:59PM MDT until April 23 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected above 6500 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 3 to 8 inches, with the highest elevations seeing 8 to 12
inches. Wind gusts of 25 to 40 mph are possible.
* WHERE…Monida Pass…Pine Creek Pass…Targhee Pass…
Raynolds Pass and other locations above 6000 feet in the Big
Holes… Island Park area…Clark County and the Lost River
Range.
* WHEN…Until midnight MDT Friday night.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Localized blowing snow is possible at
highest elevations. Snow levels may drop for a short period to
around 5500 to 6000 feet for a quick shot of wet and slushy
snow where snowfall is heaviest.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.