Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Published 2:45 AM

Special Weather Statement issued April 22 at 2:45AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Rain changing to snow with even a thunderstorm possible.
Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are expected. Heavier
snow amounts could occur, and will be highly dependent on when
the rain changes to snow.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.

* WHEN…Today through Saturday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists are urged to watch for rapid
changes in visibility as well as briefly slick and slushy snow
during bursts of heavier snow.

Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content