Special Weather Statement issued April 22 at 2:45AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Rain changing to snow with even a thunderstorm possible.

Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are expected. Heavier

snow amounts could occur, and will be highly dependent on when

the rain changes to snow.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.

* WHEN…Today through Saturday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists are urged to watch for rapid

changes in visibility as well as briefly slick and slushy snow

during bursts of heavier snow.