Special Weather Statement issued April 22 at 2:45AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Rain changing to snow with even a thunderstorm possible.
Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are expected. Heavier
snow amounts could occur, and will be highly dependent on when
the rain changes to snow.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
* WHEN…Today through Saturday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists are urged to watch for rapid
changes in visibility as well as briefly slick and slushy snow
during bursts of heavier snow.
