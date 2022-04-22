Winter Weather Advisory issued April 22 at 2:15PM MDT until April 23 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Periods of snow, heavy at times. Total snow accumulations

of 6 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph possible over

the Absaroka Mountains.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park, Absaroka Mountains and

Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM Saturday. The heaviest snow is expected

through 10 PM tonight.

* IMPACTS…Travel over mountain passes could become difficult,

especially tonight into Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Backcountry enthusiasts, including

snowmobilers, can easily become disoriented and lost. Frostbite

and hypothermia can set in quickly.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.