Winter Weather Advisory issued April 22 at 2:15PM MDT until April 23 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Periods of snow, heavy at times. Total snow accumulations
of 6 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph possible over
the Absaroka Mountains.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park, Absaroka Mountains and
Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM Saturday. The heaviest snow is expected
through 10 PM tonight.
* IMPACTS…Travel over mountain passes could become difficult,
especially tonight into Saturday morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Backcountry enthusiasts, including
snowmobilers, can easily become disoriented and lost. Frostbite
and hypothermia can set in quickly.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.