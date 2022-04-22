Winter Weather Advisory issued April 22 at 2:28PM MDT until April 23 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected above 6000 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 3 to 8 inches, with the highest elevations seeing 8 to 13

inches. Wind gusts of 25 to 40 mph are possible.

* WHERE…Border Summit…Georgetown Summit…Emigration

Summit… Geneva Summit…and other areas in the southern and

southeast highlands above 6000 feet.

* WHEN…Until midnight MDT tonight.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, especially at pass level.

The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.