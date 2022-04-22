Winter Weather Advisory issued April 22 at 2:28PM MDT until April 23 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected above 6500 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 3 to 8 inches, with the highest elevations seeing 8 to 12

inches. Wind gusts of 25 to 40 mph are possible.

* WHERE…Monida Pass…Pine Creek Pass…Targhee Pass…

Raynolds Pass and other locations above 6000 feet in the Big

Holes… Island Park area…Clark County and the Lost River

Range.

* WHEN…Until midnight MDT tonight.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, especially at pass level.

The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.