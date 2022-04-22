Winter Weather Advisory issued April 22 at 2:49AM MDT until April 23 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Periods of snow, heavy at times. Total snow accumulations

of 6 to 12 inches with isolated amounts up to 18 inches

possible. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park, Absaroka Mountains and

Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…From 6 AM this morning to 6 PM Saturday. The heaviest

snow is expected from noon today through 10 PM tonight.

* IMPACTS…Travel over mountain passes could become difficult

especially tonight into Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Backcountry including snowmobilers can

easily become disoriented and lost. Frostbite and hypothermia

can set in quickly.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.