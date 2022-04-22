Winter Weather Advisory issued April 22 at 2:49AM MDT until April 23 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Periods of snow, heavy at times. Total snow accumulations
of 6 to 12 inches with isolated amounts up to 18 inches
possible. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park, Absaroka Mountains and
Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…From 6 AM this morning to 6 PM Saturday. The heaviest
snow is expected from noon today through 10 PM tonight.
* IMPACTS…Travel over mountain passes could become difficult
especially tonight into Saturday morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Backcountry including snowmobilers can
easily become disoriented and lost. Frostbite and hypothermia
can set in quickly.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.