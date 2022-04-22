Winter Weather Advisory issued April 22 at 3:08AM MDT until April 23 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected above 6000 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 3 to 8 inches, with the highest elevations seeing 8 to 13

inches. Wind gusts of 25 to 40 mph are possible.

* WHERE…Border Summit…Georgetown Summit…Emigration

Summit… Geneva Summit…and other areas in the southern and

southeast highlands above 6000 feet.

* WHEN…Until midnight MDT tonight.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Localized blowing snow is possible at

highest elevations. Snow levels may drop for a short period to

around 5000 feet for a quick shot of wet and slushy snow where

snowfall is heaviest.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.