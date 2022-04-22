Winter Weather Advisory issued April 22 at 7:04PM MDT until April 23 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Periods of snow, heavy at times. Total accumulations of 6
to 12 inches. North wind gusting 20 to 30 mph, with 40 to 50 mph
gusts in the Absaroka Range.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park, Absaroka Mountains and
Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM Saturday. The heaviest snow is expected to end
by early Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS…Travel over mountain passes could become difficult,
especially tonight into Saturday morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Backcountry enthusiasts, including
snowmobilers, can easily become disoriented and lost.
Frostbite and hypothermia can set in quickly.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.