Winter Weather Advisory issued April 22 at 8:53PM MDT until April 23 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Periods of snow, heavy at times. Total accumulations of

6 to 12 inches. North wind gusting 20 to 30 mph, with 40 to 50

mph gusts in the Absaroka Range.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park, Absaroka Mountains and

Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM Saturday. The heaviest snow is expected to

end by early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS…Travel over mountain passes could become difficult,

especially tonight into Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Backcountry enthusiasts, including

snowmobilers, can easily become disoriented and lost.

Frostbite and hypothermia can set in quickly.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.