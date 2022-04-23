Winter Weather Advisory issued April 23 at 5:09AM MDT until April 23 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Periods of snow, heavier in the Northern Absaroka

mountains. New snowfall of 1 to 3 inches with higher amounts

possible in the northern Absaroka mountains. North to northwest

wind 20 to 30 mph, with 40 to 50 mph gusts in the Absaroka

Range.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park, Absaroka Mountains and

Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM. The heaviest snow is expected to end by Noon.

* IMPACTS…Travel over mountain passes could become difficult,

especially tonight into Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Backcountry enthusiasts, including

snowmobilers, can easily become disoriented and lost.

Frostbite and hypothermia can set in quickly.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.