Special Weather Statement issued April 27 at 4:37PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 434 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of thunderstorms
extending from 13 miles west of Henrys Lake to 6 miles southwest of
Idmon to near Hamer, moving northeast at 35 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts to 35 mph. Occasional lighting.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Dubois, Idmon, Henrys Lake, Island Park Village, Shotgun Village,
Ponds Lodge, Macks Inn, Kilgore, Last Chance, Island Park Reservoir,
Sheridan Reservoir, Targhee Pass, Harriman State Park, Red Rock Pass
and Big Springs.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
