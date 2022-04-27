Special Weather Statement issued April 27 at 4:37PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 434 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of thunderstorms

extending from 13 miles west of Henrys Lake to 6 miles southwest of

Idmon to near Hamer, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts to 35 mph. Occasional lighting.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Dubois, Idmon, Henrys Lake, Island Park Village, Shotgun Village,

Ponds Lodge, Macks Inn, Kilgore, Last Chance, Island Park Reservoir,

Sheridan Reservoir, Targhee Pass, Harriman State Park, Red Rock Pass

and Big Springs.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.