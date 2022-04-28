Special Weather Statement issued April 28 at 1:05PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms may

become strong and produce brief heavy rain, hail around half an

inch, and gusty outflow winds over 40 mph.

* WHERE…Southwest WY into central and north-central WY.

* WHEN…This afternoon through 6 PM.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Marginally severe thunderstorms are

possible today across portions of central Wyoming. Be alert to

potentially rapidly-changing weather conditions.