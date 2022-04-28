Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Published 1:05 PM

Special Weather Statement issued April 28 at 1:05PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms may
become strong and produce brief heavy rain, hail around half an
inch, and gusty outflow winds over 40 mph.

* WHERE…Southwest WY into central and north-central WY.

* WHEN…This afternoon through 6 PM.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Marginally severe thunderstorms are
possible today across portions of central Wyoming. Be alert to
potentially rapidly-changing weather conditions.

Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content