Special Weather Statement issued April 28 at 1:05PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms may
become strong and produce brief heavy rain, hail around half an
inch, and gusty outflow winds over 40 mph.
* WHERE…Southwest WY into central and north-central WY.
* WHEN…This afternoon through 6 PM.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Marginally severe thunderstorms are
possible today across portions of central Wyoming. Be alert to
potentially rapidly-changing weather conditions.
