Special Weather Statement issued April 28 at 3:56PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 352 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a band of thunderstorms

lifting northeast into the Galena Summit area. Motorists traveling

over the pass may experience accumulating snowfall and slick road

conditions.

HAZARD…Accumulating snowfall and gusty winds.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Rapidly accumulating snowfall and slick roads are possible.

Locations impacted include…

Sunbeam, Galena Lodge, Galena Summit and Smiley Creek Airport.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.