Special Weather Statement issued April 28 at 3:56PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 352 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a band of thunderstorms
lifting northeast into the Galena Summit area. Motorists traveling
over the pass may experience accumulating snowfall and slick road
conditions.
HAZARD…Accumulating snowfall and gusty winds.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Rapidly accumulating snowfall and slick roads are possible.
Locations impacted include…
Sunbeam, Galena Lodge, Galena Summit and Smiley Creek Airport.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
