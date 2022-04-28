Special Weather Statement issued April 28 at 5:35PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 529 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking several areas of
thunderstorms, some 17 miles northwest of Springfield, a line
extending from 11 miles southeast of Goshen southwest through
Holbrook, and another area 9 miles northwest of Blackfoot Reservoir,
all moving northeast at 35 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts to 40 mph, pea size hail, lightning, and brief
moderate showers.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Accumulating hail may create slick road conditions.
Locations impacted include…
Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Rigby, McCammon,
Lava Hot Springs, Swan Valley, Ririe Reservoir, Neeley, Chesterfield
Reservoir, Goshen, Blackfoot Reservoir, American Falls Reservoir,
Lorenzo, northern Palisades Reservoir, Chubbuck, Ammon, Shelley and
Aberdeen.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
