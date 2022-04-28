Special Weather Statement issued April 28 at 5:40PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 537 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm 11 miles

southeast of Elba, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts to 40 mph, lightning, breif moderate showers,

and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Hail

collecting on roadways may create slick road conditions.

Locations impacted include…

Malta, Juniper, Sweetzer Summit and Bridge.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.