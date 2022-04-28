Special Weather Statement issued April 28 at 6:30PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 626 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a band of weakening

thunderstorm extending from Lava Hot Springs northeast to near Swan

Valley. The band was moving east-northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 40 mph, brief moderate showers,

lightning, and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Accumulating hail may create slick road conditions.

Locations impacted include…

Soda Springs, Driggs, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Swan Valley,

Blackfoot Reservoir, Felt, Wayan, Palisades Reservoir, Chesterfield

Reservoir, Victor, Grace, Downey, Arimo, Tetonia, Irwin, Henry,

Virginia, Chesterfield and Mill Canyon Campground.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.