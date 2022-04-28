Special Weather Statement issued April 28 at 6:35PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 631 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of thunderstorms
extending from near Southeast INL to 6 miles north of Rose to
Pocatello, moving east-northeast at 25 mph into the Interstate 15
travel corridor.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph, brief moderate showers, and pea
size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Accumulating hail and water on road ways could create slick
conditions.
Locations impacted include…
Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Blackfoot, Rigby, Ririe Reservoir, Lorenzo,
Goshen, Chubbuck, Ammon, Shelley, Iona, Ucon, Inkom, Menan, Ririe,
Roberts, Firth, Lewisville, Rose and Fort Hall Putnam Lodge.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Comments