Wind Advisory issued April 28 at 3:14AM MDT until April 29 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 MPH with gusts up to 50 MPH

expected.

* WHERE…The Lower Snake Plain and adjacent mountains,

including but not limited to Blackfoot, Fort Hall, Aberdeen,

American Falls, Chubbuck, Pocatello, Inkom, McCammon, Downey,

and Lava Hot Springs. This includes portions of Interstate 86

and Interstate 15.

* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 3 PM Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown

around. Localized blowing dust is possible and may result in

pockets of poor visibility. Strong winds and rough waves on

American Falls Reservoir will create hazardous conditions for

small craft.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects before the strong winds

begin.

Boaters on American Falls Reservoir should use extra caution since

strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft.