Wind Advisory issued April 29 at 3:07AM MDT until April 29 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 MPH with gusts up to 55 MPH expected.
Localized wind gusts to 60 MPH will continue in the Albion
Mountains, along Interstate 84 near the Yale and Idahome exits,
and in the Black Pine Mountains.
* WHERE…The eastern Magic Valley, Albion Mountains, and Raft
River Region, including but not limited to Oakley, Burley,
Heyburn, Rupert, Albion, Malta, Rockland, and Holbrook. This
includes portions of Interstate 84 and Interstate 86.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM this afternoon. The strongest winds are
forecast before noon today, slowly decreasing thereafter.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around. Localized blowing dust is possible and may result in
pockets of poor visibility.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure loose outdoor objects or bring them
inside.