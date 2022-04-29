Wind Advisory issued April 29 at 3:07AM MDT until April 29 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 MPH with gusts up to 45 MPH
expected.
* WHERE…The Lower Snake Plain and adjacent mountains,
including but not limited to Blackfoot, Fort Hall, Aberdeen,
American Falls, Chubbuck, Pocatello, Inkom, McCammon, Downey,
and Lava Hot Springs. This includes portions of Interstate 86
and Interstate 15.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM this afternoon. The strongest winds are
forecast before noon today, slowly decreasing thereafter.
However, even lower wind speeds will continue to produce rough
waves on American Falls Reservoir early this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around. Localized blowing dust is possible and may result in
pockets of poor visibility. Strong winds and rough waves on
American Falls Reservoir will create hazardous conditions for
small craft.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure loose outdoor objects or bring them
inside.
Boaters on American Falls Reservoir should use extra caution
since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft.