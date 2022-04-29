Winter Weather Advisory issued April 29 at 2:51AM MDT until April 29 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Snow above 4500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of
up to two inches.
* WHERE…Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway
93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, and Lemhi Pass.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM MDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be affected.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.