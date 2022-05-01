Winter Weather Advisory issued May 1 at 1:16PM MDT until May 3 at 10:00AM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 3 to 6 inches. For the city of Salmon: expect light snowfall

accumulations on grassy surfaces.

* WHERE…Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway

93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, and Lemhi Pass.

* WHEN…From midnight Monday night to 10 AM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.