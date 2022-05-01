Winter Weather Advisory issued May 1 at 1:47PM MDT until May 3 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two
inches, except 2 to 7 inches on ridge tops and elevations
above passes.
* WHERE…Island Park, Kilgore, Monida Pass, Dubois, Spencer.
* WHEN…From midnight Monday night to 6 PM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute on
Tuesday.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
