Lake Wind Advisory issued May 2 at 3:23AM MDT until May 2 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

expected. Scattered thunderstorms are also expected.

* WHERE…American Falls Reservoir.

* WHEN…From noon today to 9 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create

hazardous conditions for small craft.

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds

and rough waves can overturn small craft.