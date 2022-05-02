Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 2 at 4:58PM MDT until May 2 at 5:30PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Blaine County in central Idaho…

South central Butte County in southeastern Idaho…

Northwestern Power County in southeastern Idaho…

Northeastern Cassia County in southeastern Idaho…

Southwestern Bingham County in southeastern Idaho…

Northeastern Minidoka County in south central Idaho…

* Until 530 PM MDT.

* At 457 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 22 miles south of Craters Of The Moon to 9 miles

northeast of Minidoka to Lake Walcott, moving northeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Lake Walcott, Bear Trap Airport, Pilar Butte and Coxs Well Airport.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.